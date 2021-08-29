Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.