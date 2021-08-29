Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.