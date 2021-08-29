Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

