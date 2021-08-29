Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.31 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

