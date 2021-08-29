Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

