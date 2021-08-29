Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11. Mercari has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

