Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Meritor worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 663.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $11,042,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 223,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Meritor by 50.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 615,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 204,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

MTOR opened at $24.23 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

