Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.26 Million

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $140.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.87 million and the lowest is $133.90 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $289.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

