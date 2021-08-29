Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Financial Contrast

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California First Leasing and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First Leasing and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.17 $7.33 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.99 $104.72 million $2.43 20.53

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California First Leasing and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

