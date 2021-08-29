Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $53,264.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

