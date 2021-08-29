MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

