MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0021 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $310,848.21 and $3.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 425,253,106 coins and its circulating supply is 147,951,178 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

