Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

