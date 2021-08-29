Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $281.78 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.90. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.