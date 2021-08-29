Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.21. 367,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,513. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

