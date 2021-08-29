Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Up 48.2% in August

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,513. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.