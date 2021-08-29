MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

