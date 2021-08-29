MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.16

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MNSO opened at $13.33 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

