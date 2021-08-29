Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,128.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $14,128.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,651,594,004 coins and its circulating supply is 4,446,384,437 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

