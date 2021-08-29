Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

MITEY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,823. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

