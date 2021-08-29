Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 235,386 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 65,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

