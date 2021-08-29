Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 45,633 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Waters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waters by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $407.35 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

