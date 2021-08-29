Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 48,600 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

NYSE BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

