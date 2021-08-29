Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 97,200 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

