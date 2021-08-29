Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,827,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

