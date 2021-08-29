Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

FAST opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

