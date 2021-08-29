Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 136,503 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

