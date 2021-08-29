Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 273,900 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 273,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 278,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.