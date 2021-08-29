Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 302,100 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

