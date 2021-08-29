Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 41,986 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,827,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

