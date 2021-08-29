Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 45,600 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

NYSE:MLM opened at $384.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

