Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 48,600 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

