Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.30 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,299,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of PPL at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

