Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.59 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

