Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.70 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.