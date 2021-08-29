Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.71 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Garmin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 282.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Garmin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $176.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

