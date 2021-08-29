Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.71 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

QRVO opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

