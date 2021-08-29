Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $14.15 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

