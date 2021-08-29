Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $14.34 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of VeriSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $94,744,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

