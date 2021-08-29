Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $14 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of The Clorox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $164.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.