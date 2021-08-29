Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $16.71 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.