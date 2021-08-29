Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $17.89 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of State Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.82. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.