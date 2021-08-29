Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $17.95 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,954,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $276.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $276.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

