Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $18.04 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,035,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $266.86 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $269.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

