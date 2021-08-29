Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $21.36 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 417,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,358,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Nutrien as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

