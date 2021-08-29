Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $21.53 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,532,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Paychex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

