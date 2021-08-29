Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Dover as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $175.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

