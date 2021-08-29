Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $13.38 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.25. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

