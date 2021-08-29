Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $13.70 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

