Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $13.71 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Garmin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

